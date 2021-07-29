Record-setting round vaults Huskers golfer Badura into tie for the lead at Nebraska Amateur

Aurora's Caleb Badura capped off an all-time round at the Nebraska Amateur Championship with flair.

The Huskers golfer eagled Lochland Country Club's 18th hole after stuffing his approach on the par-5 inside of 10 feet to shoot a 9-under 63 and vault into a tie for the lead heading into Friday's final round.

Badura's round is the lowest ever shot in the Nebraska Amateur, an event that goes back more than 110 years. Four other golfers have shot 64, including Lincoln's Nate Vontz, who shot 64 last year at Happy Hollow Country Club.

The round came at the same course where the tournament's all-time scoring record was set in 1998, when Lincoln's Steve Friesen finished four rounds at 21-under to win by 13 shots.

Badura started the day 10 shots out of the lead, but will play in the final group Friday with third-round leader Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce as both players sit at 9-under for the tournament. Schaefer, who at one point was 12-under for the tournament and five strokes clear of the field, shot 73 Thursday.

Badura's bogey-free round featured two eagles, on the first and 18th holes, and five birdies in between. On a day ripe for scoring, the Nebraska senior had Thursday's low round by three shots.