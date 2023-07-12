Second-round leaders Beau Petersen of Gretna and Julia Karmazin Omaha both held on to their leads to win the Nebraska Junior Amateur and Nebraska Girls' Amateur titles Wednesday at Lochland Country Club in Hastings.

They were the first Nebraska Golf Association titles for both golfers.

Petersen's only over-par round of the championship, a 73 was good enough to close out a one-stroke win over defending champion Trevor Gutschewski of Elkhorn. Petersen finished at 5-under, holding off Gutschewski with a par at the 18th hole.

Omaha's Porter Topp was third at 3-under and was the only player in the field to post three rounds of par or better. Omaha-area golfers occupied the top seven spots on the leaderboard.

Lincoln's Gavin Gerch and Miles Elgert were the only non-Omaha area golfers in the top 11, finishing eighth and tied for ninth, respectively.

Karmazin, the NGA's 2022 Nebraska girls co-golfer of the Year, broke through for her first NGA title. It was a wire-to-wire win for Karmazin, who closed with a 77 (+5) to finish with a 226 (+10) total, three strokes clear of second.

Karmazin opened the final round with a birdie on the par-5 10th hole and never looked back. The one-stroke lead she started with soon grew to three, and she continued to keep her competitors at a distance.

Omaha's Madison Murnan was second at 13-over. Lincoln's Isabella Elgert finished fifth, while girls match play champion Naryn Kim of Lincoln was seventh.