One year later, Badura out in front again at Nebraska Women's Amateur

Danica Badura picked up where she left off.

Not quite one full year after her record-setting final round to win the 2020 Nebraska Women’s Amateur, the Aurora native opened the 2021 version of the event with a 3-under 69 to take the early lead at The Club at Indian Creek in Elkhorn.

Not only was Badura one of just two players to break par Monday, she and Sydney Taake (1-under 70) of Papillion were the only golfers to shoot better than 77 over Indian Creek’s Red Feather and Black Bird nines.

Badura, Taake, and Omaha’s Kaitlyn Hanna, who sits in third place at 5-over 77, will play together in Tuesday’s second round. The tournament wraps up Wednesday.

Badura, who is heading into her second season at South Dakota, had four birdies Monday against one bogey. Taake was even steadier, making 16 pars and two birdies.

Badura was the only player in the field to make more than two birdies as she began her quest to become the first repeat Nebraska Women’s Amateur champion since Danielle Lemek in 2014 and 2015.

In 2020, Badura made seven birdies during a final-round 67 at the Country Club of Lincoln to win her fist women’s amateur title and her third “major” of the summer of 2020. The round is believed to be the lowest round in Nebraska Women’s Amateur history.

