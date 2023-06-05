Golf's Longest Day was really long for Alex Schaake.

But the payoff was worth it.

The Omaha native made birdie on the eighth hole of a playoff against Ohio State golfer Maxwell Moldovan to advance out of final qualifying and earn a spot in the U.S. Open.

Schaake joins older brother Carson as a U.S. Open participant. Carson Schaake qualified out of the same Springfield Country Club course in Ohio in 2021 that Alex did Monday.

Alex Schaake worked overtime to earn his spot at the Los Angeles Country Club. He shot rounds of 68-65 Monday to finish in a three-way tie for fourth at 7-under par with PGA Tour golfer Dylan Wu and Moldovan.

Those three went to a playoff for two available spots, with Wu making birdie on the first playoff hole to advance. That left Schaake and Moldovan, who went back and forth for the next couple of hours.

Schaake finally made birdie on Springfield CC's 17th hole to advance.

Schaake was one of five Nebraska natives competing around the country in final qualifiers.

Bennington's John Spellerberg, who grew up in Fremont, shot rounds of 72-77 at Springfield. Former Husker Scott Gutschewski finished 4-over at Old Chatham Club in North Carolina, while Gibbon native Rylee Reinertson also missed the cut despite rounds of 70 and 68 to finish at 6-under.

Omaha's Grant Jabenis shot 76-74 at Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles.

Eight remain at women's match play: Twelve-year-old Naryn Kim of Lincoln is one of eight golfers remaining in the championship bracket of the Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship.

The event, celebrating its 100th year this summer, is being played at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha.

Kim defeated 41-year-old Jen Teusink of Elkhorn, a former college golfer at Iowa, 1-up to advance to Tuesday's quarterfinals. Kim will face top-seeded Katie Ruge of Omaha in the quarterfinals.

Lincoln went 2-for-2 in the first round of match play, with Lincoln East's Isabella Elgert knocking off fourth-seeded Emily Karmazin 5 and 4 to advance. Elgert will take on Omaha's Kaitlyn Hannah Tuesday morning.

Wahoo sisters Lindsey and Lauren Thiele also faced off in the first round, with Lindsey winning the 18th hole for a 1-up victory. Thiele plays Columbus's Cecilia Arndt on Tuesday.

The final quarterfinal match will see Kearney's Allison Comer taking on Scottsbluff's Emily Krzyzanowski.

Quarterfinals and semifinals will be played Tuesday, with the 18-hole championship match set for Wednesday.

Ruge led the way in Monday's stroke play qualifying with an even-par 71. Lauren Thiele, who plays collegiately at Wichita State, was second with a 73. Kim tied for seventh with a 77.