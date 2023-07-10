A pair of Omaha golfers led the way Monday in the first round of the Nebraska Junior Amateur and Nebraska Girls Amateur at Lochland Country Club in Hastings.

Teddy Peterson, the son of ESPN college baseball analyst and former Major Leaguer Kyle Peterson and a Creighton Prep graduate, shot 3-under 69 to take a one-shot lead over two golfers in the Junior Amateur.

Peterson leads Gretna's Beau Petersen and Omaha's Jackson Benge by one shot heading into Tuesday's second round. Lincoln's Gavin Gerch and Beatrice's Trey Baehr are tied for fourth at 1-under.

Elkhorn North's Julia Karmazin led the Girls Amateur by two shots after Round 1.

Karmazin's 1-over 73 put her two clear of Grand Island's Julia Messere, who shot 75.

Four golfers were tied for third at 78. Elly Honnens, Naryn Kim and Avery Van Horn gave Lincoln three golfers in the top 10. Honnens and Kim were tied for seventh at 7-over, while Van Horn was tied for 10th at 10-over.

The second round for both events will be played Tuesday, with the final round set for Wednesday.