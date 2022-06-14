 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JUNIOR GOLF

Omaha Westside's Jackson Benge fires 8-under 64 at U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier

  • Updated
  • 0

As hot as Jackson Benge's golf game was last week, it might have been even hotter Tuesday.

The Omaha Westside product fired an 8-under 64 at Lochland Country Club in Hastings to win Nebraska's U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier and advance to the national event next month at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon.

Benge's round is so far tied for the lowest of any qualifier anywhere in the country. Two players shot 64 at a qualifier in Oklahoma earlier this month.

After winning the Nebraska Junior Match Play last week, Benge beat the field Tuesday by eight shots.

Omaha's Kolby Brown beat Grand Island's Henry Kosmicki in a playoff for the second qualifying spot after both players shot even-par 72.

On the girls' side, Maya Beasley made the trip from North Carolina worth it as she shot 1-under 71 to earn the lone qualifying spot for the U.S. Girl's Junior Amateur.

Beasley, from Pinehurst, N.C., finished three shots ahead of Lincoln's Nicole Kolbas and Colorado's Madeline Bante, who each shot 74. Bante beat Kolbas in a playoff for the first alternate spot.

Golf logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Phil Mickelson defends defection to LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson defends defection to LIV Golf

On the oval in front of the clubhouse at The Country Club, Phil Mickelson took part in a press conference on American soil for the first time since taking time away from golf in February.

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry’s incredible 3-point streak has come to an end

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News