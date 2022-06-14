Omaha Westside's Jackson Benge fires 8-under 64 at U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier

As hot as Jackson Benge's golf game was last week, it might have been even hotter Tuesday.

The Omaha Westside product fired an 8-under 64 at Lochland Country Club in Hastings to win Nebraska's U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier and advance to the national event next month at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon.

Benge's round is so far tied for the lowest of any qualifier anywhere in the country. Two players shot 64 at a qualifier in Oklahoma earlier this month.

After winning the Nebraska Junior Match Play last week, Benge beat the field Tuesday by eight shots.

Omaha's Kolby Brown beat Grand Island's Henry Kosmicki in a playoff for the second qualifying spot after both players shot even-par 72.

On the girls' side, Maya Beasley made the trip from North Carolina worth it as she shot 1-under 71 to earn the lone qualifying spot for the U.S. Girl's Junior Amateur.

Beasley, from Pinehurst, N.C., finished three shots ahead of Lincoln's Nicole Kolbas and Colorado's Madeline Bante, who each shot 74. Bante beat Kolbas in a playoff for the first alternate spot.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.