Omaha Westside's Benge downs LSE's Bryson with dominant Nebraska Junior Match play final round

Jackson Benge finished off an Omaha Westside sweep in emphatic fashion Thursday morning at the Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship.

One day after 2022 Omaha Westside graduate Kaitlyn Hanna won the girls title on the same course, Benge, who will be a junior at Westside this fall, dominated from the opening hole in defeating Lincoln's Thomas Bryson 6 and 5 in the boys final.

Benge, who finished fourth at this spring's Class A state tournament won by Bryson, made conceded birdies on the first two holes and birdied five of his first seven in a torrid start.

Benge won the first four holes of the match, and was 5-up through six while shooting 3-under on the front nine.

Bryson, the event's top seed, never won a hole. Benge went 6-up when he chipped in for his sixth birdie of the day at the par-4 12th hole, and closed the match out with a par on the par-4 13th.

The victory capped off a dominating run through the bracket for Benge, the event's No. 3 seed.

Benge never trailed and lost just 10 total holes in his five matches while winning his first Nebraska Golf Association title.

Both Benge and Bryson will now turn their attention to next week's U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier, set for Tuesday at Lochland Country Club in Hastings.

