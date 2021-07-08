Norfolk's Kluver spends time in top five at PGA Tour debut

With two holes left in his first round in a PGA Tour event, Luke Kluver found himself in some pretty heady territory.
The Norfolk graduate was 5-under par through 16 holes Thursday at the John Deere Classic and tied for fourth place with guys that do this sort of thing for a living week in and week out.
And while Kluver stumbled a bit to close a round, he still fired a 2-under 69 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, and gave himself a legitimate chance to play the weekend.
In the field as a sponsor exemption, Kluver, who plays collegiately at Kansas, birdied three of his first six holes to get off to a strong start. After making the turn in 2-under, Kluver made birdie at Nos. 2, 4 and 6, his 11th, 13th and 15th holes of the day, to vault himself into the top five.
A wayward drive led to a bogey at the eighth hole, his 17th, and Kluver closed with a double bogey on TPC Deere Run's ninth hole.
Creighton Prep alum Alex Schaake, also playing his first PGA Tour event, finished at 1-over 72 after playing his final six holes in 2-under par.
Sitting at 3-over through 12 holes, the former Iowa Hawkeye made birdies at 14, 15, and 17 to get back to even par before dropping a shot with a bogey at the 18th.
Schaake will tee off at 2:11 p.m. Friday with professionals Richard S. Johnson and Kris Ventura.
By the time he nears the end of his round Friday, Kluver will have a good idea of how close he is to making the cut. He will play in the final group of the day, teeing off at 2:22 p.m. with five-time PGA Tour winner Mark Wilson and Canadian pro Roger Sloan.
