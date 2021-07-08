 Skip to main content
Norfolk's Kluver spends time in top five at PGA Tour debut
GOLF

Norfolk's Kluver spends time in top five at PGA Tour debut

With two holes left in his first round in a PGA Tour event, Luke Kluver found himself in some pretty heady territory.

The Norfolk graduate was 5-under par through 16 holes Thursday at the John Deere Classic and tied for fourth place with guys that do this sort of thing for a living week in and week out.

And while Kluver stumbled a bit to close a round, he still fired a 2-under 69 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, and gave himself a legitimate chance to play the weekend.

In the field as a sponsor exemption, Kluver, who plays collegiately at Kansas, birdied three of his first six holes to get off to a strong start. After making the turn in 2-under, Kluver made birdie at Nos. 2, 4 and 6, his 11th, 13th and 15th holes of the day, to vault himself into the top five.

A wayward drive led to a bogey at the eighth hole, his 17th, and Kluver closed with a double bogey on TPC Deere Run's ninth hole.

Creighton Prep alum Alex Schaake, also playing his first PGA Tour event, finished at 1-over 72 after playing his final six holes in 2-under par.

Sitting at 3-over through 12 holes, the former Iowa Hawkeye made birdies at 14, 15, and 17 to get back to even par before dropping a shot with a bogey at the 18th.

Schaake will tee off at 2:11 p.m. Friday with professionals Richard S. Johnson and Kris Ventura.

By the time he nears the end of his round Friday, Kluver will have a good idea of how close he is to making the cut. He will play in the final group of the day, teeing off at 2:22 p.m. with five-time PGA Tour winner Mark Wilson and Canadian pro Roger Sloan.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

