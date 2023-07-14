Norfolk's Luke Kluver went low Thursday to earn a spot in next month's U.S. Amateur.
Kluver, now playing at Oklahoma, shot rounds of 66 and 70 at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg to finish at 8-under and punch his ticket to Cherry Hills in Denver. The U.S. Amateur is set for Aug. 14-20 near Denver.
The other qualifying spot went to Henry Shimp (Charlotte, North Carolina), who finished at 6-under and won a three-way playoff Friday morning. Shimp defeated former Nebraska golfer Jack Lundin, and University of Denver golfer John Williams, who lives in Waterloo, in the playoff.
It will be the sixth U.S. Amateur for Shimp, who played collegiately at Stanford and was a member of the Cardinal team that won the 2019 national title.
Husker golfer Reed Malleck of York missed out on the playoff by one shot.
Three weather delays Thursday meant most of the field didn't finish until near sunset, with Shimp, Williams and Lundin returning Friday morning for the playoff.
Today in sports history: July 14
1964: Jacques Anquetil wins his fifth Tour de France
1964 — Jacques Anquetil wins his fifth Tour de France. It’s his fourth straight title of the cycling event.
1968: Hank Aaron hits his 500th home run
1968 — Hank Aaron hits his 500th home run off Mike McCormick as the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2.
1985: Baltimore Stars defeat Oakland Invaders to win United States Football League championship
1985 — The Baltimore Stars defeat the Oakland Invaders 28-24 to win the United States Football League championship.
1991: Meg Mallon wins 46th US Women's Open
1991 — Meg Mallon shoots a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory over Pat Bradley in the 46th U.S. Women’s Open. Mallon finishes with a 1-under 283.
2009: American League continues its dominance over National League
2009 — The American League continues its dominance over the National League with a 4-3 win in the All-Star game. The AL is 12-0-1 since its 1996 defeat at Philadelphia — the longest unbeaten streak in All-Star history.
2011: Tom Lewis posts lowest round ever by an amateur in golf’s oldest major
2011 — Amateur Tom Lewis shoots a record 5-under 65 in the opening round of the British Open. The 20-year-old Lewis posts the lowest round ever by an amateur in golf’s oldest major to pull even with Thomas Bjorn at Royal St. George’s.
2013: Jordan Spieth becomes youngest winner on PGA Tour in 82 years
2013 — Jordan Spieth becomes the youngest winner on the PGA Tour in 82 years. The 19-year-old outlasts David Hearn and Zach Johnson on the fifth hole of a playoff to win the John Deere Classic. He’s the first teenager to win since Ralph Guldahl took the Santa Monica Open in 1931.
2015: Mike Trout becomes first player in 38 years to lead off All-Star Game with home run
2015 — Mike Trout becomes the first player in 38 years to lead off the All-Star Game with a home run, and the American League beats the National League 6-3 to secure home-field advantage in the World Series for the third straight time and 10th in 13 years. Trout also becomes the first player to be selected the game’s MVP two years in row.
2018: Angelique Kerber claims her first Wimbledon title
2018 — Angelique Kerber claims her first Wimbledon title with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over seven-time champion Serena Williams. Kerber makes just five unforced errors compared to Williams’ 24. It’s the third Grand Slam title of Kerber’s career, adding to her Australian and U.S. Open triumphs in 2016. Williams, playing 10 months after having her first child, was looking for an eighth title at Wimbledon and 24th from all Grand Slam tournaments, which would have equaled Margaret Court’s record.
