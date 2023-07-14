Norfolk's Luke Kluver went low Thursday to earn a spot in next month's U.S. Amateur.

Kluver, now playing at Oklahoma, shot rounds of 66 and 70 at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg to finish at 8-under and punch his ticket to Cherry Hills in Denver. The U.S. Amateur is set for Aug. 14-20 near Denver.

The other qualifying spot went to Henry Shimp (Charlotte, North Carolina), who finished at 6-under and won a three-way playoff Friday morning. Shimp defeated former Nebraska golfer Jack Lundin, and University of Denver golfer John Williams, who lives in Waterloo, in the playoff.

It will be the sixth U.S. Amateur for Shimp, who played collegiately at Stanford and was a member of the Cardinal team that won the 2019 national title.

Husker golfer Reed Malleck of York missed out on the playoff by one shot.

Three weather delays Thursday meant most of the field didn't finish until near sunset, with Shimp, Williams and Lundin returning Friday morning for the playoff.

Today in sports history: July 14 1964: Jacques Anquetil wins his fifth Tour de France 1968: Hank Aaron hits his 500th home run 1985: Baltimore Stars defeat Oakland Invaders to win United States Football League championship 1991: Meg Mallon wins 46th US Women's Open 2009: American League continues its dominance over National League 2011: Tom Lewis posts lowest round ever by an amateur in golf’s oldest major 2013: Jordan Spieth becomes youngest winner on PGA Tour in 82 years 2015: Mike Trout becomes first player in 38 years to lead off All-Star Game with home run 2018: Angelique Kerber claims her first Wimbledon title