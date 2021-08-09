Norfolk's Kluver begins play at U.S. Amateur with 1-over-par round

Norfolk's Luke Kluver sat in a tie for 61st place after the first round of the U.S. Amateur on Monday in Pennsylvania.

The event is being played at the Longue Vue Club, and the famed Oakmont Country Club in Pittsburgh.

A sophomore at Kansas, Kluver played Longue Vue Club on Monday, firing a 1-over 71 that featured two birdies and three bogeys.

He will take his crack at Oakmont on Tuesday, needing a good round to stay in the top 64 and qualify for the match play portion of the event. Oakmont has hosted nine U.S. Opens, five U.S. Amateurs, three PGA Championships, and two U.S. Women's Opens, and is widely considered to be one of the most difficult courses in the nation.

Creighton golfer Jackson Thompson also is competing in the event. Thompson overcame a rough start to shoot a 1-under 33 on the back nine at Longue Vue Club and finish with a 79.

Sajevic qualifies for U.S. Senior Amateur: Fremont's John Sajevic qualified for his second U.S. Senior Amateur on Monday, firing a 1-under 70 to win the qualifying event at Fremont Golf Club.