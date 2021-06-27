 Skip to main content
Nelson maintains lead at Lincoln Women's City Golf Tournament

Sherrie Nelson fired a second-round 80 Sunday at Highlands Golf Course to maintain her lead in the Lincoln Women's City Golf Tournament.

Nelson, who shot an 82 at Pioneers Golf Course on Saturday, sits at 162 for the tournament. She holds a two-shot lead over Joy Kovar (164) and a four-shot lead over Jill Pilkington (166).

Kovar also shot an 80 in the second round. Pilkington moved up the leaderboard with a 77.

Callen Frenzel (167) is in fourth place.

The final round will begin at 8 a.m. Monday at Hillcrest Country Club.

