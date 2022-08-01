Loper golfer Allison Comer leads after first round of Nebraska Women's Amateur

A Loper leads the way after the first round of the Nebraska Women's Amateur.

University of Nebraska-Kearney junior Allison Comer fired a 3-under 68 Monday to open up a two-shot lead after 18 holes at Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln.

Comer, a native of Overland Park, Kan., led a gaggle of college golfers at the top of the leaderboard and was one of just three players to shoot an under-par round Monday.

Comer's bogey-free round featured three birdies in a back-nine 32 to open up her lead.

Her 68 was good enough to lead Husker golfer Megan Whittaker of Elkhorn, and former Husker Haley Thiele, who both shot 70. Nebraska junior Miu Takahashi was fourth after a 1-over 72.

Another UNK golfer, Brooke King, was tied with two-time defending champion and South Dakota golfer Danica Badura of Aurora and Iowa-bound Kaitlyn Hanna for fifth at 2-over.

Badura is trying to become the third player to win three consecutive Women's Amateur titles, and the first since Sarah Sasse-Kildow (2000-02).

Sasse-Kildow, the former Husker great, was tied for 14th in her first Women's Amateur appearance since 2020.

Hanna is looking to add a trophy to go with her Nebraska Girl's Match Play title from earlier this year.

The second round of the 54-hole event begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday, with the final round set for Wednesday.