Lincoln's Wyatt highlights NGA's golfers of the year

Lincoln's Ed Wyatt was one of four golfers chosen as golfers of the year in their categories by the Nebraska Golf Association.

Wyatt was named the NGA's senior amateur golfer of the year. He won the Nebraska Senior Amateur in a nine-hole playoff, and advanced to the semifinals of the Nebraska Senior Match Play after winning the event in 2019.

Omaha's Andy Sajevic was named the Nebraska amateur golfer of the year after winning the Nebraska Amateur and Nebraska Mid-Amateur titles. It was Sajevic's third golfer of the year award.

Aurora's Danica Badura was named the Nebraska Girls' Amateur Golfer of the year after a dominant season that saw her win the Nebraska Women's Amateur, Nebraska Girls' Amateur, and Nebraska Girls' Match play as well as advance to the quarterfinals of the Nebraska Women's Match Play.

And Elkhorn's Luke Gutschewski was named the Nebraska Junior Golfer of the Year. The Iowa State commit won the Nebraska Junior Amateur and was the low junior at the Nebraska Amateur, finishing tied for 15th.

