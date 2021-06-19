Lincoln's Vontz holds off Sajevic to win Nebraska Match Play championship

Nate Vontz completed an impressive week at the Nebraska Match Play with his first career Nebraska Golf Association title Saturday.

Vontz, who breezed through the earlier rounds, topped Andy Sajevic by one stroke in the 36-hole title match at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg.

Vontz, a Lincoln Southwest graduate, led the match 1-up heading into the 36th hole. Sajevic hit his second shot within 10 feet of the pin, but Vontz stuck a wedge 1 foot from the pin from 70 yards out for a conceded par to clinch the match.

Sajevic pressed the tempo early and took a 2-up lead through the first six holes. Vontz hasn't trailed often this week — he shot a collective 13-under-par in the matches leading up to the final.

Vontz immediately flipped the deficit into a lead, winning the next three holes to take an eventual two-shot lead after 18 holes.

On the 33rd hole, Vontz increased his lead to two shots again with a birdie on the par-4 hole.

Check back for updates to this story.

