Nate Vontz has been known to catch a heater on the golf course.

He did it again Monday, and it earned him a spot in the Pinnacle Bank Championship as he tries to get on a hot streak in his professional career.

Vontz's front-nine 30 at Firethorn Golf Club during Monday's second round shot him to the top of the leaderboard, and the former Lincoln Southwest and Creighton golfer cruised home from there for a four-shot win in the Pinnacle Bank Championship Nebraska qualifier.

"The game's been definitely on the climb the last six months, I would say," Vontz said. "There were some low times, a year ago, two years ago, just a little slower than I'd like, but it's nice to see things kind of coming together again."

Vontz has been living the grind of a young professional, playing the mini-tours and trying to stack up cash while also attempting to grab opportunities like the one that came along Monday. It's been a lot of travel and a lot of time alone, said Vontz, now 24, as he tries to find his path in the professional world.

But, "it's fun," Vontz said. "I like it. It's what I wanted. Every round I play in those mini-tour events, I know I'm getting better for events like this and for the future."

Monday's tournament was open to golfers with Nebraska ties — players born or living in the state, or attending college within the borders.

The field included 42 golfers, a mix of some of the state's top amateurs, in addition to area PGA teaching professionals and those such as Vontz, who are trying to make a go of it in professional golf.

"The putter was kind of getting hot. I was hitting good tee shots, and hitting good shots into the green, playing pretty simple golf. But then I was making my putts early on, "Vontz said. "And I kind of just stayed patient all day. It was a long day, so I had a few bad holes early on and just accepted that they happen and move on and just focused on the next hole, next shot."

This isn't the first time Vontz has gotten hot in a big event.

He shot 61 in a Dakotas Tour event in mid-June, parlaying that round into a fourth-place finish and a $3,500 payday. In the 2020 Nebraska Amateur, Vontz's 64 at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha tied the record for the lowest round ever shot in the event.

And when Vontz last qualified for the Pinnacle Bank Championship, by winning the Indian Creek Invitational as a 19-year-old in 2018, his victory included a course-record 66 on Indian Creek's Red Feather/Black Bird nines.

Monday's round perhaps carried some extra weight, coming on one of the state's most notoriously difficult tracks.

Just four players finished under par over 36 holes, all of them professionals. Vontz's 66 was one of just three rounds in the 60s and the second-lowest round of the day behind Omaha professional Andrew Storm, who rallied from a first-round 75 to shoot 65 in the afternoon.

Vontz and Omaha's Alex Schaake were the only players Monday with two under-par rounds. Both shot 70 in the first round. Schaake shot another 70 in the afternoon to earn one of the two alternate spots along with Storm.

"You don't really think a whole lot, you don't really feel a whole lot, you're just in the flow state," Vontz said of his hot stretch. "So you're just going through your routine, and that's all you've got to think about is your routine, and it will happen."

The Korn Ferry Tour's Pinnacle Bank Championship is set for Aug. 10-13 at Indian Creek in Elkhorn.

Vontz hopes it's the start of something big.

"I've kind of always had my eye on this tournament. I played in it five years ago (as an amateur), and I'm excited to play it as a pro," Vontz said. "There's a lot more opportunity, a lot more things that can jump start my career. I would definitely like to do it at home in Nebraska."