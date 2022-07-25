Lincoln's Easley uses home-field advantage to take one-shot lead at Nebraska Amateur

The defending champion took advantage of having a home game in the first round of the Nebraska Amateur Championship.

Lincoln's David Easley, who plays out of Firethorn Golf Club, fired a 4-under-par 68 on his home course Monday to take a one-shot lead after 18 holes of the state's premier amateur tournament.

Easley, who won last year's Nebraska Amateur in a playoff over Nate Vontz at Lochland Country Club in Hastings, was rock solid in opening his title defense.

He made birdie at the par-4 second hole and eagle at the par-5 third to get to 3-under, then made 11 straight pars before another birdie at the 15th hole and three more pars to finish.

The 43-year-old Lincoln Pius X graduate held a one-shot lead over Creighton golfer Charlie Zielinski, who had the low round in the afternoon wave of golfers with a 3-under 68.

Husker golfer Caleb Badura who shot a tournament-record 63 in last year's event, was the only other player to break par on Monday with a round of 69.

Omaha's Shaun Campbell, a New Zealand native who plays for Creighton, and Bennington's Daniel Huston each shot even-par 71.

In the two previous editions of the Nebraska Amateur played at Firethorn, in 2007 and 1993, no players have finished the tournament under par.

The field will be trimmed to the low 60 players and ties following Wednesday's second round.