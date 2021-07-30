Lincoln's Easley downs Lincoln's Vontz in playoff to win Nebraska Amateur

David Easley answered the challenge.

As he watched Nate Vontz make eagle in the group ahead of him on the par-5 18th hole at Lochland Country Club in Hastings, Easley knew he would need a birdie to force a playoff at the Nebraska Amateur Championship.

He got it, and with another birdie two holes later, the Lincoln native had his first Nebraska Golf Association major.

The 42-year-old Lincoln Pius X grad and former Nebraska Wesleyan athlete shot a final-round 68 to finish at 12-under to come out on top during a record-setting week.

In all, 17 players finished the event under par, shattering the previous record of 11, set in 1998 on the same course. On Thursday, Aurora native and Nebraska golfer Caleb Badura became the first player to shoot 63 in the 113-year history of the event.

But Friday was Easley's day. He made seven birdies against three bogeys, and immediately answered each of the three blemishes with a birdie on the following hole.

Five birdies on the first nine got Easley into position after he started the day one shot behind third-round leaders Badura and Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce, and his playoff-forcing and championship-winning birdies both came on up-and-downs from just off the 18th green.