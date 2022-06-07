Lincoln's Bryson advances to Nebraska Junior Match Play quarterfinals; girls semifinals set

Lincoln's Thomas Bryson is still in the hunt for his first Nebraska Golf Association title to go with a high school state championship.

Bryson, the No. 1 seed, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Nebraska Junior Match Play by winning a pair of matches Tuesday at Platteview Golf Club.

The Class A champion out of Lincoln Southeast, Bryson defeated Omaha's Andrew Nieman 5 and 4 in his opening match Tuesday morning, bolting to a 4-up lead through five holes and cruising home from there.

In his second-round match, Bryson saw Omaha's Jackson Lapour win the first two holes for an early 2-up lead, and found himself trailing 1-up through 10 holes.

Then Bryson turned on the jets, winning the next three holes and four of the next five to close out Lapour 4 and 2.

Bryson will take on Omaha's Kolby Brown, the No. 9 seed, in Wednesday morning's semifinals.

Other quarterfinal matches are Kearney's Cole Feddersen (No. 20) against Omaha's Will Mullin (No. 12) in a matchup of the two lowest remaining seeds in the event; No. 2 seed Coltrane Mittage of Ashland against No. 7 Andrew Whittaker of Elkhorn; and No. 3 Jackson Benge of Omaha against No. 6 Ethan Smith of Doniphan.

Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be played Wednesday, with the 18-hole final set for Thursday.

High seeds remain in girl's match play: The four remaining players in the Nebraska Girl's Match Play included the top three seeds and a player with one NGA title already under her belt.

Top-seeded Julia Karmazin, who won the Class B state title last October as a sophomore at Elkhorn North, will face No. 5 seed Katie Ruge of Omaha, who won the 2020 Nebraska Women's Match Play, in Wednesday's first semifinal.

In the other semifinal, No. 2 seed and Iowa golf commit Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha will take on Valparaiso recruit Emily Krzyzanowski of Scottsbluff.

Of the eight matches played between the four semifinalists, only two reached the 18th hole. Krzyzanowski defeated Lincoln's Bella Elgert 1-up in the first round, while Hanna made a 12-footer for birdie on the 18th to close out Emily Karmazin, Julia's older sister and a University of Nebraska-Omaha commit.

The winners of Wednesday morning's semifinal matches will meet early in the afternoon for the title. The 18-hole championship match is scheduled for a 12:50 p.m. start.

