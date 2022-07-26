 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEN’S AREA GOLF

Lincoln Southeast's Bryson fires low round of tournament as Nebraska Amateur reaches halfway point

  • Updated
  • 0

A pair of Lincoln natives are chasing a Creighton University golfer from New Zealand at the halfway point of the Nebraska Amateur.

Shaun Campbell, the Creighton golfer, fired a 3-under 68 on Tuesday to leave him at 3-under through 36 holes and three shots clear of Lincolnites David Easley and Thomas Bryson.

Campbell made five birdies against two bogeys Tuesday, and is the only player under par halfway through the tournament at Firethorn Golf Club.

On his heels are a veteran of the Lincoln golf scene and one of the state's top young players.

Thomas Bryson, who won the Class A state title this spring as a freshman at Lincoln Southeast, had the low round of the tournament so far, vaulting into contention with a 5-under 66 that was 10 shots better than his opening score.

Bryson made six birdies Tuesday, including three in a row on the 16th, 17th and 18th holes to fire a back-nine 32. His final birdie came with a fist pump after he buried a long putt at Firethorn's 18th hole.

David Easley, the defending champion, first-round leader and Firethorn member, shot 75 Tuesday and will play in Wednesday's final group with Campbell. Easley played his final six holes in 1-under after a slow start.

Also tied for second is Elkhorn's Alex Farrell, who followed his first-round 73 with a 69 on Tuesday.

Eight players broke par Tuesday after just three did so in Monday's first round. Four-time Nebraska Amateur champion Andy Sajevic shot 67, while Lincoln golfers Mike Leising and Ed Wyatt each shot 69. Wyatt jumped into the top 30 with his round, recovering from an opening 81.

Nebraska Golf Association

NGA logo

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

