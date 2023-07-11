Omaha-area golfers occupy seven of the top eight spots on the leaderboard as the Nebraska Junior Amateur heads into Wednesday's final round at Lochland Country Club in Hastings.

Gretna's Beau Peterson owns a three-shot lead after he followed Monday's 70 with a 4-under 68 Tuesday to move to 6-under for the event.

In second is Omaha's Porter Topp, who fired 69 Tuesday and is 3-under for the tournament.

The only non-Omaha area golfer in the top eight is Lincoln's Gavin Gerch, who fired a second consecutive 1-under 71 to move into third place heading into the final round.

Gerch will play with Petersen and Topp in the final group.

There are six golfers within five shots of the lead. Omahans, Teddy Peterson and Sam Vocelka, and Elkhorn's Trevor Gutschewki, are all 1-under for the event.

Lincoln's Miles Elgert was the only golfer outsidce the top seven with an under-par round Tuesday. His 2-under 70 followed a 77 and allowed him to move into ninth place.

In the Nebraska Girls Amateur on the same course, Lincoln's Isabella Elgert shot the only under-par round of the event to vault into third place heading into Wednesday's final round.

Elgert's 71 Tuesday was 11 shots better than her opening round, and got her within four shots of leader Julia Karmazin of Omaha.

Karmazin followed Monday's 73 with a 76 Tuesday to hang on to a one-shot lead over Omaha's Madison Murnan. Murnan shot even-par 72 on Tuesday to close a five-shot deficit down to one.

Lincoln 12-year-old Naryn Kim, the Nebraska Girls Match Play champion, is tied for sixth after rounds of 79 and 77.