Lauren Thiele adds to family collection with victory at Nebraska Girls' Match Play

After a year away, the Nebraska Girls Match Play Championship trophy will be back in the Thiele house.
Lauren Thiele, who won the title in 2019, won it again Thursday by defeating Papillion's Sydney Taake 2 and 1 in the championship match at Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook.
Thiele joins older sister Haley as a two-time winner of the event. Hannah Thiele's 2015 victory gives the sisters a combined five titles.
And there could be more on the way. Lauren Thiele is headed into her senior year at Bishop Neumann in Wahoo this fall. And 13-year-old Brooke, the youngest of five sisters, advanced to this year's semifinals.
None of Lauren Thiele's four matches this week reached the 18th hole, and Thursday's final marked the only time she had to play the 17th.
Taake took her only lead of the match with a birdie on the par-3 fifth hole, and made that 1-up advantage stand up through the rest of the front nine.
Thiele then won the 10th and 11th holes to go in front, and pushed her lead to 3-up with wins at the 14th and 15th holes.
The victory is Thiele's second in a major junior event this summer. She also won the Nebraska Junior PGA Championship in early June.
Atkinson, Steichen to meet for boys title: Friday's Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship match, also at Heritage Hills, will be an all-Omaha area affair as Christopher Atkinson will take on Connor Steichen.
Atkinson, who graduated from Gretna this spring and will play golf at Omaha beginning this fall, won three of the final four holes in his match against Doniphan's Ethan Smith to erase a 1-up deficit and move on to the final.
Steichen, who will be a sophomore at Creighton Prep, never trailed in his semifinal match against Omaha's Will Mullen, going 4-up through 12 holes before eventually winning 3 and 2.
Both players are seeking their first Nebraska Golf Association championship.
