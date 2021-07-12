Kolbas in good position after first round of U.S. Girls' Junior

Lincoln's Nicole Kolbas sits in a tie for 26th place after the first round of the U.S. Girls' Junior championship at Columbia Country Club in the Washington D.C. Area.

Kolbas, who will be a junior at Lincoln Pius X this fall, shot a 3-over 73 that featured birdies at the par-4 10th and 18th holes. She will tee off at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The top 64 players over 36 holes of stroke play qualifying will move on to the match play bracket, with match play beginning on Wednesday.

Just four players in the 156-girl field broke par. China's Xin Kou was the only player to shoot better than 69, making five birdies on her way to a 4-under 66 and a three-shot lead.

Kluver, Thompson qualify for U.S. Amateur: Norfolk's Luke Kluver and Creighton golfer Jackson Thompson on Monday qualified for the U.S. Amateur at famed Oakmont Country Club.

Kluver fired rounds of 68 and 65 at Lochland Country Club in Hastings to finish the 36-hole qualifier at 11-under 133.

Thompson, from Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, rallied to win a playoff over Papillion's Josh Wilson to grab the second qualifying spot after both players finished at 7-under 137.