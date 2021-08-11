Kluver falls just short of match play at U.S. Amateur; Sajevic, Moore qualify for U.S. Mid-Amateur

Luke Kluver of Norfolk needed a good round at Oakmont Country Club to give himself a shot to advance at the U.S. Amateur.
He got it, finishing off a 2-over 72 on one of the toughest courses in the nation to get into a 12-man playoff for the final spot in the 64-player match-play bracket Wednesday before being eliminated in the playoff.
Kluver made a par on the 479-yard, par-4 15th hole at Oakmont, the longest par-4 on the Pennsylvania course, but three others players made birdie to advance. The playoff was eventually won by Northwestern golfer David Nyjfall.
Kluver, who plays collegiately at Kansas, made four birdies and six bogeys during his trip around Oakmont.
His 72 left him with a two-round total of 143, outside the cutline when the tournament was delayed because of bad weather in the Pittsburgh area, and he had to wait around much of the day Wednesday before the playoff got underway late in the afternoon.
Creighton golfer Jackson Thompson also competed, finishing with a two-day total of 163.
Sajevic, Moore, qualify for U.S. Mid-Amateur: Two days after his father qualified for the U.S. Senior Amateur, former Fremont standout Andy Sajevic fired a 66 at The Players Club in Omaha to qualify for the U.S. Amateur.
Sajevic, along with former Nebraska football player Jay Moore, will compete in the event for golfers 25 and older Sept. 25-30 at Sankaty Head Golf Club and Miacomet Golf Course in Massachusetts.
Moore's 3-under 68 at The Players Club was good enough to nab the second qualifying spot by one shot over Colorado native Ross Macdonald.
About a month before Andy Sajevic tees it up in Massachusetts, John Sajevic will play in the U.S. Senior Amateur in Michigan.
Nebraska, Kansas tied at junior cup matches: Nebraska rallied in the afternoon foursomes matches to tie Kansas at four points apiece in the Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup matches at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg.
The Nebraska team won three of four matches in the alternate-shot format after Kansas took three of four matches in Wednesday morning's best-ball matches.
The competition will wrap up Thursday with eight singles matches. Kansas is trying to retain the cup after winning last year's competition. Nebraska won the event in 2018 and 2019 after Kansas had won seven years in a row.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.