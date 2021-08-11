Kluver falls just short of match play at U.S. Amateur; Sajevic, Moore qualify for U.S. Mid-Amateur

Luke Kluver of Norfolk needed a good round at Oakmont Country Club to give himself a shot to advance at the U.S. Amateur.

He got it, finishing off a 2-over 72 on one of the toughest courses in the nation to get into a 12-man playoff for the final spot in the 64-player match-play bracket Wednesday before being eliminated in the playoff.

Kluver made a par on the 479-yard, par-4 15th hole at Oakmont, the longest par-4 on the Pennsylvania course, but three others players made birdie to advance. The playoff was eventually won by Northwestern golfer David Nyjfall.

Kluver, who plays collegiately at Kansas, made four birdies and six bogeys during his trip around Oakmont.

His 72 left him with a two-round total of 143, outside the cutline when the tournament was delayed because of bad weather in the Pittsburgh area, and he had to wait around much of the day Wednesday before the playoff got underway late in the afternoon.

Creighton golfer Jackson Thompson also competed, finishing with a two-day total of 163.