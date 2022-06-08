Kaitlyn Hanna wins Nebraska Girls Match Play; Lincoln's Bryson advances to finals of junior match play

Omaha's Kaitlyn Hanna won the Nebraska Girls Match Play title Wednesday, defeating Katie Ruge 3 and 2 in the championship match at Platteview Golf Club.

The title is Hanna's second Nebraska Golf Association championship, to go with her victory in the 2019 Nebraska Girls Amateur. Hanna is the seventh player to win both NGA titles.

The former Omaha Westside standout, who will play at Iowa beginning this fall, trailed for just one hole in Wednesday's semifinal and final matches.

Ruge won the first hole of the championship match before Hanna responded by taking the next two holes, including a chip-in birdie on the third hole.

Hanna defeated Scottsbluff's Emily Krzyzanowska 5 and 4 in Wednesday morning's semifinals while Ruge, the 2020 Nebraska Women's Match Play champion, downed Julia Karmazin 7 and 5 to advance.

Bryson in title match: Thomas Bryson's hot stretch of golf continued Wednesday as he advanced to the finals of the Nebraska Junior Match Play.

The Class A champion out of Lincoln Southeast will take on Jackson Benge, who finished in a tie for fourth at the Class A meet for Omaha Westside this spring as a sophomore.

Bryson reached the finals by defeating Omaha's Kolby Brown 3 and 2, then won a back-and-forth match with No. 20 seed Cole Feddersen of Kearney 1-up.

Feddersen erased Bryson's 2-up lead with consecutive birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 to square the match, but Bryson answered with a birdie on 17 to go 1-up, and then closed things out with a par on the 18th hole.

Benge took out Doniphan's Ethan Smith 1-up in the quarterfinals before downing Elkhorn's Andrew Whittaker 3 and 2 in the semifinals.

The championship match is set for a 7:30 a.m. start at Platteview Golf Club.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.