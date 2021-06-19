'I didn't let it bother me': Nate Vontz overcomes early deficit to cap red-hot week with first NGA title

Nate Vontz completed an impressive week at the Nebraska Match Play with his first career Nebraska Golf Association title Saturday.
Vontz, who breezed his way to the 36-hole final, overcame an early deficit to defeat Andy Sajevic 1-up at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg.
Vontz, a Lincoln Southwest graduate and former Creighton Prep golfer, used the club he prioritized improving during the offseason to clinch the title.
Leading the match by one stroke on the 36th hole of the round, Vontz used his wedge from 74 yards out, sticking the ball into tap-in range for a conceded par to seal the outcome.
"I've been working on my wedges all winter," Vontz said. "I had 74 yards left and just wanted to hit it 60 and let it roll to the hole."
Sajevic pressed the tempo early and took a 2-up lead through the first six holes. Vontz hasn't trailed often this week — he shot a collective 13-under-par in the matches leading up to the final.
"I just thought to myself, 'It's a long day of golf and there are plenty of holes left,'" Vontz said. "I didn't let it bother me."
Sure enough, Vontz immediately flipped the deficit into a lead, winning the next three holes on his way to a two-shot lead after 18 holes.
Sajevic again made a push. He carded three birdies in the first five holes of the second 18 to tie the match, and it stayed all-square until Vontz won the 27th.
With four holes to play, Vontz increased his lead to two shots with a birdie. The extra cushion proved to be important, as Vontz had to scramble for a crafty par save on the next hole, and Sajevic birdied the 35th to slice the deficit to one shot.
Vontz said he enjoyed going toe-to-toe with one of the most decorated NGA players. Sajevic has eight titles, which trails his father, John, and Alex Schaake, who both have 10 championships.
"It means a lot to me," Vontz said. "He (Sajevic) is a great player and he didn't take it easy on me, that's for sure. We had a great match."
