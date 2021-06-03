Husker junior Kirsten Baete wins her first Women's Match Play title

Kirsten Baete won four consecutive holes to best Haley Thiele for the Women's Match Play Championship on Thursday at Awarii Dunes Golf Club in Axtell.

Baete, a Husker junior, was 1-up through the 11th hole before finding some separation on Nos. 12, 13, 14 and 15. She birdied the par-3 13th to go up three and then four with another birdie on the par-4 14th. Baete sealed the match with a par on No. 15 to win the match 5 and 3.

Thiele, a former Husker teammate of Baete, had a double bogey on No. 1 to fall behind early. She tied the match on the third hole before Baete regained the advantage on No. 7.

Baete and Thiele each had great success in junior Nebraska Golf Association events. Thiele was a five-time junior event winner, including two Nebraska Women's Amateur wins. Baete won the 2016 Nebraska Girls Amateur Championship.

Baete, a Beatrice grad, defeated two Husker teammates to reach the final, topping Vanessa Bouvet (1-up) in the quarterfinals before defeating Nicole Hansen (3 and 2) in the semifinal round.

