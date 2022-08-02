Husker golfer Whittaker leads after two rounds at Nebraska Women's Amateur

Nebraska golfer Megan Whittaker fired her second consecutive under-par round at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course to open up a three-shot lead at the Nebraska Women’s Amateur.

Whittaker, who will play in the U.S. Women’s Amateur next week, shot a 2-under 69 Tuesday, making three birdies over her final five holes.

The graduate student at Nebraska sits at 3-under through 36 holes, ahead of former Husker teammate Haley Thiele of Wahoo.

First-round leader Allison Comer, a Nebraska-Kearney golfer, followed her opening 68 with a 76 to drop to third at 2-over.

Omaha’s Julia Karmazin, the defending high school Class B champion who will be a junior at Elkhorn North this fall, also fired a 69 to vault into a tie for fourth at 7-over.

Two-time defending champion Danica Badura of Aurora is also 7-over.

Whittaker, Thiele and Comer will play in the final group in Wednesday’s final round, teeing off at 9:20 a.m.

Lincoln’s Peterson qualifies for U.S. Senior Am: Lincoln’s Michael Peterson shot a 2-over 73 at Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha to qualify for the U.S. Senior Amateur.

Peterson overcame a double-bogey on the opening hole, a par-5, and was 4-over through seven holes before playing his final 11 holes in 2-under.

Birdies on Nos. 8 and 10 turned Peterson’s day around. He finished one shot ahead of Lincoln’s Ed Wyatt and Bellevue’s Matt Haynes.

The U.S. Senior Amateur is Aug. 27-Sept. 1 at The Kittansett Club in Marion, Massachusetts.

Kolbas in the mix at junior PGA: Nicole Kolbas put herself in position to make the cut at the Girls Junior PGA Championship with a 1-over 73 at Cog Hill Golf & Country Club in Illinois.

The Lincoln Pius X senior and two-time defending Class A champion was tied for 44th after the opening round of the event, which has a field of 156 of the top players in the nation who are no older than 18.

The top 60 players plus ties will make the cut after Wednesday's second round, with the top 30 and ties making the cut after Thursday's third round.

Kansas recruit Katie Ruge, a Millard North product who won this summer's Nebraska Girls Amateur, shot a 76 and was tied for 86th.

On the boys' side, Omaha Creighton Prep junior Connor Steichen found himself in the top 25 after Day 1 with a 1-over 73. Norris graduate Brock Rowley was tied for 126th after opening with an 82.