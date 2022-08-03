Husker golfer Megan Whittaker continues strong summer, wins Nebraska Women's Amateur

NU golfer Megan Whittaker completed a dominant summer in Nebraska Golf Association women's majors Wednesday by winning the State Women's Amateur at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course.

The victory gives Whittaker a sweep of the Nebraska Women's Match Play and Amateur titles. She is the first woman to sweep the two events since Hannah Thiele did so in 2016. Whittaker beat Lindsey Thiele in this summer's match-play final.

Whittaker held off another Thiele on Wednesday. Her three-day total of even-par 213 was good enough to edge former Husker teammate Haley Thiele by two shots. Nebraska-Kearney golfer Allison Comer, the first-round leader, finished third at 5-over.

Whittaker, an Elkhorn native, shot a 74 on Wednesday, her only round of the week that wasn't under par. That comes a couple months after a dominant run through the match-play event, when she shared medalist honors in stroke-play qualifying and wasn't pushed past the 16th hole in any of her four matches.

The victory also gave Whittaker four NGA titles. She won the Nebraska Girls Match Play in 2016 and 2018.

Whittaker will now turn her attention to the U.S. Women's Amateur, which will be played next week at Chambers Bay Golf Club near Seattle. Whittaker qualified for the event with a top-four finish at a qualifying tournament in Kansas.

