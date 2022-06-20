 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husker golfer Malleck tied for lead after Day 1 of Match Play qualifying; Woodhead goes under par

Reed Malleck of York and Omaha's Matthew Quandt both shot 3-under 69s on Monday to lead after the first round of qualifying at the Nebraska Match Play Championship in Grand Island.

Only seven players broke par on a hot, windy day at Riverside Golf Club, where the heat index eclipsed 100 degrees and winds gusted more than 20 mph.

Former NFL standout Danny Woodhead of Elkhorn shot a 71 and is tied for fifth with Travis Minzel and David Easley, both of Lincoln.

Malleck, who golfs at Nebraska, carded back-to-back birdies to open his round. He later added two more, with one bogey. 

The field of more than 100 golfers will be whittled to 32 on Tuesday in another 18-hole qualifying round. After that, the field will be seeded for match play, which continues through Friday.

