High-level final on tap as Vontz, Sajevic will meet for Nebraska Match Play championship

The hottest player in the field and the most decorated player in the field will meet for the Nebraska Match Play title.
Lincoln's Nate Vontz, who has trailed for a grand total of three holes in four matches after running away from the field to earn the No. 1 seed, and Omaha's Andy Sajevic, who is seeking his ninth Nebraska Golf Association title, will tee it up at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg for Saturday's 36-hole championship match.
Vontz, who breezed through his two Thursday matches in just 26 holes, needed 20 holes Friday morning to get past former Creighton golfer Johnny Spellerberg in the quarterfinals.
Spellerberg took a 1-up lead through 13 holes before Vontz tied the match with a birdie of his own on the 15th hole. The two stayed tied until Vontz made birdie on the second extra hole to close out the match.
In the semifinals, Vontz took down 2019 match play champion Caleb Badura 2 and 1. With the match tied through 14 holes, Vontz birdied Wild Horse's 15th and 16th to take a 2-up lead before ending the match with a par on 17.
Sajevic, in his first match play final since winning the event in 2013, took down former NFL running back Danny Woodhead 4 and 3 in the semifinals. Sajevic twice holed out from off the green, on Nos. 6 and 7, to take a 2-up lead, and made another birdie at the par-3 ninth hole to take a 3-up lead at the turn.
In the quarterfinals, Sajevic knocked off Norfolk's Lance Lawson 4 and 3 in a rematch of the 2013 final.
Should Sajevic defeat Vontz Saturday, it would move him to second all-time in NGA titles with nine. His father, John Sajevic, and Omaha native Alex Schaake each have 10 championships.
The first 18 holes of the 36-hole final will start at 7:30 a.m., with the second 18 scheduled for noon.
