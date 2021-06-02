Haley Thiele holds off younger sister to advance to Nebraska Women's Match Play final

Former Husker teammates Kirsten Baete and Haley Thiele will face off in the final of 98th Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship on Thursday at Awarii Dunes Golf Club in Axtell.

Baete, a Beatrice graduate, advanced to the final with a 3 and 2 win against Nicole Hansen on Wednesday afternoon. Haley Thiele, of Wahoo, got to the championship with a 1-up victory over her younger sister Lindsey.

Haley Thiele, who played at NU from 2015-20, took a four-hole lead after taking No. 10 with par putt. But Lindsey Thiele, who also plays at Nebraska, chipped away, winning Nos. 11, 12 and 14. The younger Thiele tied the match with a birdie on No. 15.

The match was tied heading into No. 18, where Haley Thiele chipped to within 3 feet of the cup to set up her birdie putt.

Baete needed less drama to advance. She was three-up after 12 holes and four-up after 14 after an eagle in her match against fellow Husker Hansen.

Baete, a Husker junior, birdied the final two holes to win her quarterfinal match.

Lindsey Thiele advanced to the semifinals with a 4 and 3 win against Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas in the quarterfinal round. Hansen knocked out defending champion Katie Ruge with a 3 and 2 win.