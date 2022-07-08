Gutschewski, Ruge win Nebraska junior amateur golf titles

A squeaker and a blowout capped off the Nebraska Girls' Amateur and Junior Amateur golf championships Friday at Beatrice Country Club.

Omaha's Katie Ruge won the girls title by two shots rallying from a three-shot deficit after Wednesday's first round.

In her final junior golf tournament, Ruge took the lead on the seventh hole, and overcame a double bogey and a pair of bogeys on the back nine to win her second Nebraska Golf Association title.

Ruge, who also won the 2020 Nebraska Women's Match Play, finished at 10-over through three rounds to edge Omaha's Julia Karmazin by two shots. Ruge's final-round 76 was the second-best round of the day.

On the boys' side, Elkhorn's Trevor Gutschewski became the second member of his family in the last three years to win the Nebraska Junior Amateur, finishing at 3-under to out-pace the field by five shots.

Gutschewski's older brother, Luke, won the 2020 title.

Trevor Gutschewski had five birdies in a 1-under 71 on Friday to give him three under-par rounds in the event. He was the only player in the field to break par all three days.

Omaha's Kolby Brown finished second at 2-over par after a final-round 73. Omaha's Connor Steichen, the defending champion finished in a tie for third with Columbus' Brock Kuhlman.

Lincoln's Thomas Bryson tied for fifth, while another Lincolnite, Will Topolski, shot a tournament-best 69 on Friday to move into a tie for seventh.