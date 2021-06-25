Gretna's Atkinson fires away early en route to Nebraska Junior Match Play crown

In a matchup of two lefties, Gretna's Christopher Atkinson captured his first Nebraska Golf Association championship with a 5 and 4 victory over Omaha's Connor Steichen in the 32nd Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship final on Friday at Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook.

Atkinson was up two after two holes, and up four after seven. He went five up with a birdie on the par-five eighth after nearly holing his approach shot.

Steichen, a Creighton Prep sophomore-to-be, gained a hole back with a birdie on No. 14, but Atkinson responded with a birdie of his own on No. 13, and clinched the victory a hole later.

Atkinson recently graduated from Gretna and will play college golf at Omaha. He edged Lincoln Southwest graduate Geran Sander 1 up in the Round of 32 before defeating Lincoln Pius X graduate Jason Kolbas in the Round of 16, Norris' Brock Rowley in the quarterfinals and Doniphan's Ethan Smith in the semifinals.

