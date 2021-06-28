Frenzel rallies to edge Nelson for Lincoln city women's golf title

Callen Frenzel was four shots off the lead following Saturday's first round of the Lincoln Women's City Golf Tournament.

Two strong rounds later, Frenzel was celebrating a championship.

After carding an 81 Sunday, Frenzel followed with a final-round 82 to edge Sherrie Nelson on Monday at Hillcrest Country Club. Frenzel finished with a three-day total of 249. Nelson, the first- and second-round leader, finished at 250 after carding an 88 in the final round.

Jill Pilkington was third at 253.

Frenzel finished in third place at last year's city tournament.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0