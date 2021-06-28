 Skip to main content
Frenzel rallies to edge Nelson for Lincoln city women's golf title
Frenzel rallies to edge Nelson for Lincoln city women's golf title

  • Updated
Callen Frenzel was four shots off the lead following Saturday's first round of the Lincoln Women's City Golf Tournament.

Two strong rounds later, Frenzel was celebrating a championship.

After carding an 81 Sunday, Frenzel followed with a final-round 82 to edge Sherrie Nelson on Monday at Hillcrest Country Club. Frenzel finished with a three-day total of 249. Nelson, the first- and second-round leader, finished at 250 after carding an 88 in the final round.

Jill Pilkington was third at 253.

Frenzel finished in third place at last year's city tournament.

