Calvin Freeman of Table Rock cruised to his first Nebraska Golf Association title, beating Elkhorn's Ryan Nietfeldt 9 and 8 in Friday's final round of the Nebraska Match Play Championship at Beatrice Country Club.

Freeman, the No. 1 seed, trailed early in the matchup of former Huskers when Nietfeldt, the 2003 champion, birdied No. 2 for a 1-up lead. Freeman birdied four of the next five holes to take a 3-up lead. Freeman then bogeyed the 13th, but it was the last hole Nietfeldt would win.

Freeman finished the first 18 holes of the 36-hole championship at 8-under par and a 5-up lead.

Freeman started the second 18 holes with three straight pars, which increased his lead to 6 up. He eagled the 607-yard fourth hole, dropping it in from 108 yards with a gap wedge, for a 7-up lead.

He added to his lead with a par on No. 5 and a two-putt birdie on No. 9 before sealing the championship on No. 10.

Freeman, the golf coach at Southeast Community College, finished 41 under over 128 holes in the event, with 44 birdies, four eagles and 11 bogeys. Nietfeldt, playing in a record-tying fifth final, finished runner-up for the fourth time.