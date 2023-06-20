A Lincoln golfer will win the Nebraska girls match play title on Wednesday.

All four golfers in Wednesday morning's semifinals hail from the capital city as Nicole Kolbas, Eden Larson, Elly Honnens and Naryn Kim will try to bring home a state championship.

Kolbas, a Pius X graduate and Indiana signee — and the No. 2 overall seed in the 16-player bracket — beat another Lincolnite, Olivia Lovegrove, 5 and 3 in Tuesday's first round before outlasting Columbus' Cecilia Arndt 1-up in the quarterfinals.

She'll face Larson, who will be a sophomore this fall at Lincoln Southwest, in one of the semifinals. Larson, the No. 14 seed, downed Omaha's Julia Karmazin and Elkhorn's Isabelle Gutschewski to advance.

In the other semifinal, Honnens, a senior-to-be at Lincoln East, will face off against the 12-year-old Naryn Kim, who was the youngest player in the bracket.

Honnens survived a playoff to grab the No. 16 seed, the defeated top-seeded Karsen Morrison of North Platte 2 and 1 before downing Broken Bow rising senior Camryn Johnson in the quarterfinals.

Kim, the No. 5 seed, defeated Minden's KayLynn Jorgensen in the first round before knocking off Wahoo's Brooke Thiele in the quarterfinals.

The two semifinals matches will start at 8:10 and 8:20 a.m. The championship match is scheduled to begin at 12:50 p.m.

On the boys' side, top seed and Nebraska recruit Jackson Benge cruised into the quarterfinals with a pair of stress-free wins.

The Omaha Westside golfer didn't have to go past the 16th hole in either of his two matches Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, he'll face Lincoln Southeast's Owen Tucker in the quarterfinals.

Another Southeast golfer, Thomas Bryson, will face Grand Island's Prestin Vilai in the quarterfinals.

The other two quarterfinal matches will see York's Emmanuel Jensen take on Omaha's Tommy Kelley, and Omaha's Porter Top face Columbus' Nicklaus Fleming.

Boys semifinal matches are set for Wednesday afternoon, with the championship match scheduled for Thursday morning.

Today in sports history: June 20 1936: Jesse Owens sets 100-meter record of 10.2 seconds at meet in Chicago 1940: Joe Louis stops Arturo Godoy to retain world heavyweight title. 1960: Floyd Patterson becomes first boxer to regain world heavyweight title 1967: Cassius Clay convicted after refusing to be drafted 1980: Roberto Duran wins 15-round decision over Sugar Ray Leonard 1982: Tom Watson wins U.S. Open by two strokes over Jack Nicklaus 1993: Lee Janzen closes out with birdies to win US Open 1993: John Paxson hits 3-pointer to lift Chicago Bulls to their third consecutive NBA title 1994: Ernie Els of South Africa becomes first foreign winner of U.S. Open since 1981 2004: Ken Griffey Jr. hits 500th home run of his career 2004: Retief Goosen captures his second U.S. Open in four years 2006: Dwyane Wade leads Miami Heat past Dallas Mavericks to win NBA title 2013: LeBron James, Miami Heat repeat as champions