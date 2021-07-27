Former UNO golfer out in front after first round of Nebraska Amateur

Miles Russell birdied all of Lochland Country Club's five par-5s on his way to a 5-under 67 and the first-round lead at the Nebraska Amateur Championship.

The former Nebraska-Omaha golfer and Omaha Central graduate made six birdies against one bogey on a day that saw 16 players break par in Hastings.

One of several players in the field who competed at Lochland during the July 12 U.S. Amateur qualifier, Russell parlayed a strong performance in that event (his second-round 68 featured a back-nine 32) into Tuesday's performance.

Russell was one shot clear of three players, including match play champion Nate Vontz of Lincoln, South Dakota State golfer Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce, and Fremont's John Sajevic.

The seemingly ageless Sajevic, now 65, held the lead for much of the day after firing a 4-under 68 during the morning wave.

Sajevic's lone Nebraska Amateur title came in 1989, also at Lochland.

Lincoln's Scott Tridle and York's Reed Malleck, a current Husker golfer, were part of a group of six golfers that finished Tuesday's round at 3-under. Two more Lincolnites, David Easley and Jay Moore, shot 1-under.

Defending champion Andy Sajevic, John's son, began his defense with an even-par 72.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.