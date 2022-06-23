Former Junior champions Malleck, Spellerberg to meet in 55th Nebraska Match Play final

Two former Nebraska Junior Match Play champions will be going for their first Nebraska Men's Match Play title with a 36-hole showdown Friday.

York's Reed Malleck and Bennington's Johnny Spellerberg outlasted the field Thursday with quarterfinal and semifinal victories at Grand Island's Riverside Golf Club.

Malleck, a 2020 junior match play champion and current Nebraska golfer, defeated Matthew Quandt of Omaha in the semifinals and never trailed Quandt along the way with an opening birdie before taking a 3 and 1 victory. Malleck was also victorious Thursday over Grand Island's Cade McCallum in the quarterfinals with a birdie on No. 18 to close out the match.

Spellerberg defeated 2019 champion Caleb Badura of Aurora in the quarterfinals to shake off his hot start. The 2010 junior match play winner took a 2-up lead over Badura and knocked in a birdie on No. 18 to take a 1-up victory, then took a comeback 2 and 1 victory over Matthew Schaefer on the final nine holes.

Friday's final begins at 7:30 a.m.

