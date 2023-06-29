A pair of former University of Nebraska golfers will square off for the Nebraska match play title.

No. 1 seed Calvin Freeman and No. 2 seed Ryan Nietfeldt won their quarterfinal and semifinal matches Thursday at Beatrice Country Club to advance to Friday's 36-hole championship match.

The 47-year-old Nietfeldt is trying to become the oldest champion in Nebraska Match Play history, and a victory would give him a record-tying 11th Nebraska Golf Association title.

Freeman, the golf coach at Southeast Community College, is seeking his first NGA title. He defeated 2020 champion Luke Kluver of Norfolk 2-up in the quarterfinals before taking down Lincoln's David Easley 3 & 1 in the semifinals.

Nietfieldt outlasted Danny Woodhead in 25 holes in his quarterfinal match, winning the final three holes of regulation just to force the playoff. The match was the second-longest in the history of the tournament behind a 26-hole marathon between Aaron Stockton and Alex Carper in 2004.

He nearly had the tables turned on him in the semifinals as defending champion Johnny Spellerberg won holes 15, 16, and 17 to close a 4-up gap to 1-up before Nietfeldt was able to win the match with a par at the 18th hole.

Friday's championship match is scheduled for a 7:30 a.m. start.

Top Journal Star photos for June 2023