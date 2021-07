Former Hartington CC golfer Schaefer goes low to lead at halfway point of Nebraska Amateur

Matthew Schaefer fired the low round of the tournament Wednesday, a 6-under-par 66, to move to 10-under and open up a three-shot lead at the Nebraska Amateur Championship at Lochland Country Club in Hastings.

Schaefer, a junior on the South Dakota State men's golf team and 2018 Class C state tournament runner-up (Hartington Cedar Catholic), was nearly flawless, making seven birdies against just one bogey.

Schaefer made four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the front nine after bogeying the par-5 first hole, and added three more birdies on the back to finish the day three shots ahead of Omaha's Grant Jabenis.

Schaefer and Jabenis will play in the final group in Thursday's third round. The pair are two of six golfers to finish each of their first two rounds under par. Schaefer's 66 came one day after he opened with a 68. Jabenis shot 68 Wednesday after a 69 Tuesday.

A large pack of golfers lurks at 4-under, led by Nebraska Match Play champion Nate Vontz of Lincoln. Vontz followed his Tuesday 68 with an even-par 72 Wednesday and is joined by five other golfers at 4-under for the tournament.

Johnny Spellerberg, Iowa State commit Luke Gutschewski, first-round leader Miles Russell, Nebraska golfer Reed Malleck and Charlie Zielinski are also 4-under.