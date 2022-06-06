 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AREA GOLF NOTES

Five Nebraskans compete at U.S. Open final qualifying; LSE's Bryson starts strong at junior am

  • Updated
  • 0
Thomas Bryson

Lincoln Southeast's Thomas Bryson hits a ball out of the sand during the Nebraska Junior Match Play on Monday at Platteview Golf Club. Bryson shot a 3-under 69 to earn the top qualifying spot.

 Nebraska Golf Association

None of the five Nebraskans playing in final qualifying for the U.S. Open on Monday were able to advance to the country's national golf championship.

All five — Omaha's Alex Schaake, Carson Schaake, Ryan Vermeer and Danny Woodhead; and McCook's Noah Hofman — competed in qualifying tournaments in Ohio.

Alex Schaake, playing in Columbus, Ohio, shot rounds of 76-70 on the 36-hole day to finish at 3-over par. It took 5-under par to finish in the top 13 and earn either a spot in the U.S. Open or an alternate spot.

In Springfield, Ohio, Carson Schaake and Hofman led the contingent of four Nebraskans by finishing at 1-over.

Schaake fired a second-round 66, the second-lowest round of the afternoon at Springfield Country Club, to rally after a morning 75. Hofman had rounds of 71 and 70.

Woodhead, the former NFL running back and North Platte star, was competing in his first U.S. Open final qualifier. He shot rounds of 77-73 to finish at 10-over. 

Vermeer withdrew after opening with a 78.

Monday saw the end of 871 golfers competing across North America for 65 spots in the U.S. Open field. Those 871 came from nearly 9,000 golfers who competed in local qualifiers.

The U.S. Open is set for June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Bryson leads way at junior amateur: Lincoln's Thomas Bryson, who last month won the Class A individual championship as a freshman at Lincoln Southeast, fired a 3-under 69 Monday to earn the top qualifying spot for the Nebraska Junior Match Play at Platteview Golf Club.

Bryson was one of three players to finish under par, joined by Ashland's Coltrane Mittag (70) and Omaha's Jackson Benge (71). Mittag will be a freshman in high school this fall.

Bryson is the top seed in the 32-player bracket and will take on Omaha's Andrew Niemann Tuesday morning.

First and second-round matches will be played Tuesday, with quarterfinals and semifinals Wednesday, and the championship match set for Thursday.

Two tied at top of girl's amateur: Omahans Kaitlyn Hannah and Julia Karmazin each shot 77 to share medalist honors in stroke-play qualifying for the Nebraska Girl's Amateur at Platteview Golf Club.

Karmazin earned the No. 1 seed while Hannah is the two-seed in the 16-player bracket. Lincoln's Ellyne Honnens shot 81 to earn the No. 4 seed in the bracket.

First-round and quarterfinal matches will be played Tuesday, with the semifinals and championship match scheduled for Wednesday.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

