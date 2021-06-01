Five Husker golfers advance to Nebraska Women's Match Play quarterfinals

Wednesday's quarterfinal round in the Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship will be coated in Husker red.

Five Nebraska women's golfers won their Round of 16 matches Tuesday at Awarii Dunes Golf Club in Axtell, including Lindsey Thiele and Nicole Hansen, who won their respective competitions in 19 holes.

Haley Thiele, Kirsten Baete and Vanessa Bouvet also will represent NU in the next round.

Lindsey Thiele was one-up heading into No. 18, but Ogallala graduate and Jacksonville golfer Harley Hiltibrand won the hole to force extra play. Thiele responded with a 4-foot eagle putt on the par-5 first hole to win the match.

Hansen, a sophomore and Illinois native, rallied to tie her match against Aurora native Danica Badura before winning the 19th hole to advance.

Bouvet, who earned the top seed through morning qualifying, earned a 7 and 5 victory against Elkhorn North sophomore-to-be Julia Karmazin.

Nicole Kolbas outlasted Kaitlyn Hannah 4 and 2 in a battle of the most recent Class A girls state champions. Kolbas, a Lincoln Pius X junior-to-be, birdied the par-3 second to take an early lead and never relinquished it against the Omaha Westside standout. Kolbas will face Lindsey Thiele in the quarterfinals.

Defending champion Katie Ruge of Omaha also advanced with a first-round win.

