 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Elkhorn's Luke Gutschewski rolls to win at U.S. Amateur qualifier

  • Updated
  • 0

Elkhorn's Luke Gutschewski surged to an 8-under 64 in the morning round and cruised to a five-shot victory in Monday's U.S. Amateur qualifier at Beatrice Country Club.

Gutschewski, who is heading into his second season playing for Iowa State's golf team, played a bogey-free first round Monday morning, going out in 5-under 31.

His only two bogeys of the 36-hole day came in the afternoon round, when he was 2-over through five holes before making three consecutive birdies to close out the front nine. Then, he added two more.

One day after his father, former Husker golfer Scott, finished fifth in the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship, the younger Gutschewski beat Omaha's Charlie Zielinski by five shots. His first U.S. Amateur appearance comes one year after he qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur.

Zielinski also qualified for the U.S. Amateur by finishing second after rounds of 68 and 70.

People are also reading…

Norfolk's Luke Kluver fired a 5-under 67 in the afternoon, a round that included a pair of eagles and a back-nine 31, to earn the first alternate spot, while Husker golfer Caleb Badura shot a pair of 70s to earn the other alternate spot.

The U.S. Amateur is set for August 15-21 at The Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club in New Jersey.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving British Open

A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving British Open

The Old Course at St. Andrews was fast as ever. The same couldn't be said for the pace of play at the British Open. The heralded start of the 150th Open featured Cameron Young making his debut with a 64. He had a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy. And the long day could make for a short week for Tiger Woods. The two-time winner at St. Andrews had two double bogeys on his way to a 78. That's his second-highest score ever in the Open and leaves him six shots out of the cut line.

Smith rallies to beat McIlroy at British Open for 1st major

Smith rallies to beat McIlroy at British Open for 1st major

Cameron Smith is the British Open champion not many saw coming. The Australian and his magical putter stormed from behind at St. Andrews to overcome Rory McIlroy and win the British Open for his first major. Smith made five straight birdies to start the back nine. He saved par on the dangerous Road Hole at the 17th. And he finished with two putts from 80 feet for birdie and a 64. It's the lowest final round ever by a winner at St. Andrews, and Smith matched the major championship score to par at 20 under. Cameron Young finished second.

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News