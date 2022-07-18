Elkhorn's Luke Gutschewski rolls to win at U.S. Amateur qualifier

Elkhorn's Luke Gutschewski surged to an 8-under 64 in the morning round and cruised to a five-shot victory in Monday's U.S. Amateur qualifier at Beatrice Country Club.
Gutschewski, who is heading into his second season playing for Iowa State's golf team, played a bogey-free first round Monday morning, going out in 5-under 31.
His only two bogeys of the 36-hole day came in the afternoon round, when he was 2-over through five holes before making three consecutive birdies to close out the front nine. Then, he added two more.
One day after his father, former Husker golfer Scott, finished fifth in the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship, the younger Gutschewski beat Omaha's Charlie Zielinski by five shots. His first U.S. Amateur appearance comes one year after he qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur.
Zielinski also qualified for the U.S. Amateur by finishing second after rounds of 68 and 70.
Norfolk's Luke Kluver fired a 5-under 67 in the afternoon, a round that included a pair of eagles and a back-nine 31, to earn the first alternate spot, while Husker golfer Caleb Badura shot a pair of 70s to earn the other alternate spot.
The U.S. Amateur is set for August 15-21 at The Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club in New Jersey.
