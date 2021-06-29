Ed Wyatt wins second consecutive Nebraska Senior Amateur title

Ed Wyatt’s second consecutive Nebraska Senior Amateur title came a little easier than last year’s, But the Lincoln native still had to work plenty hard to put his name on the trophy a second time.

Wyatt shot a 4-under 68 Tuesday at Platteview Golf Club to rally from a four shot deficit and edge Omaha’s Kirby Smith by one shot for the championship.

Wyatt’s round was the best of the day by four shots and one of two under-par rounds in the two-day event. Smith had the other, a 2-under 70 on Monday, that gave him the lead.

But Wyatt had passed Smith by the time the front nine was completed, going out in 4-under 32 with a chip-in eagle on the par-5 seventh hole.

Wyatt won the 2020 Senior Amateur in a nine-hole playoff over Eric Murphy.

He has won three of the last four major Nebraska senior titles, with the 2019 senior match play championship to go with his two stroke play victories.

