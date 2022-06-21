 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danny Woodhead earns No. 1 seed at Nebraska Match Play Championship

Retired NFL running back Danny Woodhead will be the No. 1 seed in the Nebraska Match Play Championship after a strong round Tuesday.

Woodhead, who lives in Elkhorn, shot a 4-under 68 in the second day of qualifying at Riverside Golf Club, bringing his two-day total to 139. That's one stroke better than David Easley of Lincoln and Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington.

Woodhead will take on Omaha's Christopher Atkinson on Wednesday in one of 16 head-to-head match-play battles. The 16 winners will play another 18 holes later that afternoon.

Qualifiers from Lincoln include Travis Minzel (No. 4 seed, 141 strokes), Roger Sack (No. 18, 147) and Scott Tridle (No. 22, 148).

