Danny Woodhead among five golfers to advance from U.S. Open local qualifying in Omaha

Corbin Mills, the 2011 U.S. Amateur Public Links champion and current professional golfer, shot a 4-under 67 to win the U.S. Open Local Qualifier on Wednesday at Omaha Country Club.

Mills, a South Carolina native who played in the 2012 Masters and collegiately at Clemson, was the only player to break 70 on a windy day in Omaha.

He topped a field of 80 players competing for five spots in U.S. Open final qualifying, which will take place May 23 and June 6 at sites around the country. The top finishers in local qualifying will advance to the U.S. Open, scheduled for June 13-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Of the four other qualifiers in Omaha, three were home state players. Connor Peck (Ankeny, Iowa) finished second with a 1-under 70.

Tying for third were Omaha's Carson Schaake, who played in last year's U.S. Open, and former NFL running back Danny Woodhead, who now lives in Elkhorn. Schaake and Woodhead both shot even-par 71.

The final qualifying spot went to Carson Schaake's younger brother Alex, now playing professionally after a standout career at Iowa.

Alex Schaake defeated Papillion's Drew D'Ercole in a playoff for the final spot after each player shot 72.

Five players missed out on the playoff by one shot. That group was led by Norfolk's Luke Kluver and included Aurora's Caleb Badura and Ashland's Coltrane Mittag.

