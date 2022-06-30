Csipkes fights back to win first title at Nebraska Senior Amateur

Brian Csipkes won the Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship by one stroke Thursday at Champions Run.

The Gretna native made a key birdie on No. 15 before three straight pars to finish the round was enough to hold off Bennington's Steve Buroker.

Csipkes, 50, posted a 1-over 73 for a two-day tournament total of 144, which is even par.

It's his first Nebraska Golf Association title, and it comes on his second attempt at a senior championship.

Csipkes' title quest began with a birdie on the first hole.

Putting struggles slowed him midway through the front nine, when it turned into a three-man race with Lincoln's Ed Wyatt and Buroker.

