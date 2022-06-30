 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Csipkes fights back to win first title at Nebraska Senior Amateur

Brian Csipkes won the Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship by one stroke Thursday at Champions Run.

The Gretna native made a key birdie on No. 15 before three straight pars to finish the round was enough to hold off Bennington's Steve Buroker.

Csipkes, 50, posted a 1-over 73 for a two-day tournament total of 144, which is even par.

It's his first Nebraska Golf Association title, and it comes on his second attempt at a senior championship.

Csipkes' title quest began with a birdie on the first hole. 

Putting struggles slowed him midway through the front nine, when it turned into a three-man race with Lincoln's Ed Wyatt and Buroker.

