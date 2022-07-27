Creighton golfer Shaun Campbell extends lead at Nebraska Amateur

Creighton golfer Shaun Campbell extended his lead in the 114th Nebraska Amateur Championship on Wednesday and is still the only player under par after the third round at Firethorn Golf Club.

Campbell, a junior on the Bluejay golf team from Tauranga, New Zealand, entered the round with a three-stroke lead and after a shaky start Wednesday, he proceeded to methodically extend his lead throughout the day. He posted a second straight 3-under-par 68 and now his lead is six strokes, at 207, heading into Thursday's final round.

It was a nervy start to the round for Campbell, who hit two provisional balls on the first tee after his first tee shot went right and his second trailed left — both in tall, native grass. However, he found his original ball after a search and salvaged a bogey. After that, he played steady golf, avoiding any other mistakes and making four birdies to rebound into red figures for the day.

Four players are tied for second at 213. That group includes two players who made the biggest moves, matching Campbell's low round of the day — Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn and Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington.

Spellerberg, the reigning Nebraska Match Play champion and a Creighton graduate, is in the final pairing with Campbell and looking for a comeback to earn a sweep of the state's top tournaments.

Charlie Zielinski of Omaha and Matthew Schaefer of Fordyce are also tied for second, after both players shot 70s.

Another talented group is tied for sixth, seven strokes back, including two past champions. Elkhorn's Ryan Nietfeldt, the 2002 champion, and Omaha's Andy Sajevic, a four-time champion, played together and also both shot 70s. They are joined by Elkhorn's Alex Farrell and Lincoln's Thomas Bryson, who played together and both shot 72s.