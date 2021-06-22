Boor, Thiele earn top seeds at Nebraska Junior Match play and Girls' Match Play

After earning the No. 2 seed in last week's Nebraska Match Play championship, Creighton golf recruit Jake Boor kept right on rolling Tuesday.

Boor fired a 2-under 70 at Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook to earn the top seed at the Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship.

Boor's round was the best of the day by three shots, earning him the pole position when match play begins Wednesday morning.

Elkhorn's Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha's Christopher Atikinson and Columbus' Brock Kuhlman each shot 73, with Gutschewski earning the No. 2 seed, Atkinson the No. 3 and Kuhlman the No. 4.

Luke Gutschewski, who won the event in 2019, is the No. 7 seed after shooting 75.

Last week, Boor was upset by No. 31 seed Ty Heimes in the first round of the Nebraska Match Play after firing a two-round total of 7-under 137 in stroke play qualifying.

The Creighton Prep graduate didn't let that keep him down long, making four birdies to offset two bogeys Tuesday.

Caden Peppmuller, who graduated from Lincoln Northeast this spring, is the No. 11 seed after a 75, while Lincoln Pius X graduate Jason Kolbas shot 78 to earn the No. 19 seed.