Birdie barrage continues as Vontz advances to Nebraska Match Play quarterfinals

Nate Vontz's incredible run at the Nebraska Match Play Championship is turning historic.

The Lincoln native continued his assault on the field and on Wild Horse Golf Club on Thursday, rolling through a pair of matches to reach the quarterfinals of the event in Gothenburg.

Vontz didn't go past the 15th hole in either of his matches, defeating Nebraska Wesleyan golfer Christian Ghilardi 8 and 7, and then taking down Omaha recruit Christopher Atkinson 4 and 3.

Vontz played Wild Horse's front nine in a whopping 10-under par over the two matches, going out in 29 against Atkinson in the afternoon.

Atkinson played the front nine in 3-under and found himself four down at the turn as Vontz made two eagles and three birdies.

Thursday's performance came after Vontz, a Lincoln Southwest graduate and current Creighton golfer, shot rounds of 64 and 67 during qualifying.

Vontz will take on former Creighton golfer Johnny Spellerberg in Friday morning's quarterfinals. Semifinal matches are scheduled for Friday afternoon, with the 36-hole final to be played Saturday.

Of Friday's other three quarterfinal matches, two will feature golfers will Lincoln ties.